A mother who jumped into action to protect her daughter and others during the Oct. 25 mass shooting in Lewiston was honored for her heroism at a Boston Celtics game on Dec. 1.

Meghan Hutchinson of Greene was at her daughter Zoey’s bowling practice at Just-In-Time Recreation when Robert R. Card II entered the business and began shooting occupants. The attack at the bowling alley and subsequent attack by Card at a Lewiston bar and grill left 18 dead and 13 injured.

A press release from the Boston Celtics described Hutchinson’s quick thinking at the bowling alley:

“As chaos erupted and Zoey was grazed by a bullet, Hutchinson’s maternal instinct kicked in. With sheer determination and grit, she swiftly rearranged the room’s layout, strategically positioning furniture and shelves as a barricade. Even amidst the unfolding chaos outside, her actions ensured the safety of those sheltering within.”

Hutchinson was honored as part of the Hero Among Us program during the Boston Celtics home game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Dec. 1. The program and the award presented at every Celtics home game were established in 1997 to recognize outstanding individuals who have made exceptional and lasting contributions to their communities.