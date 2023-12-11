Roads were washed out around the state and flooding was rampant as a number of communities reported more than three inches of rain on Sunday night and Monday morning, and one Hancock County town logged more than five inches of rainfall.
In Bangor, flooding was seen at the Mount Hope Cemetery, with the drainage ditch by the road completely flooded as of Monday afternoon.
And in Lincoln, one road almost completely eroded after heavy rains on Monday.
Here are rainfall totals from municipalities in each of Maine’s 16 counties:
East Surry, Hancock County: 5.46 inches
Old Town, Penobscot County: 4.06 inches
Hallowell, Kennebec County: 3.95 inches
Boothbay, Lincoln County: 3.79 inches
Princeton, Washington County: 3.77 inches
Searsport, Waldo County: 3.33 inches
Rockland, Knox County: 3.30 inches
Livermore, Androscoggin County: 3.21 inches
Demark, Oxford County: 3.11 inches
Limestone, Aroostook County: 3.02 inches
Chebeague Island, Cumberland County: 2.95 inches
Topsham, Sagadahoc County: 2.89 inches
Palmyra, Somerset County: 2.46 inches
Dover-Foxcroft, Piscataquis County: 2.25 inches
Kennebunk, York County: 2.17 inches
Rangeley, Franklin County: 1.25 inches