Roads were washed out around the state and flooding was rampant as a number of communities reported more than three inches of rain on Sunday night and Monday morning, and one Hancock County town logged more than five inches of rainfall.

In Bangor, flooding was seen at the Mount Hope Cemetery, with the drainage ditch by the road completely flooded as of Monday afternoon.

And in Lincoln, one road almost completely eroded after heavy rains on Monday.

Here are rainfall totals from municipalities in each of Maine’s 16 counties:

East Surry, Hancock County: 5.46 inches

Old Town, Penobscot County: 4.06 inches

Hallowell, Kennebec County: 3.95 inches

Boothbay, Lincoln County: 3.79 inches

Princeton, Washington County: 3.77 inches

Searsport, Waldo County: 3.33 inches

Rockland, Knox County: 3.30 inches

Livermore, Androscoggin County: 3.21 inches

Demark, Oxford County: 3.11 inches

Limestone, Aroostook County: 3.02 inches

Chebeague Island, Cumberland County: 2.95 inches

Topsham, Sagadahoc County: 2.89 inches

Palmyra, Somerset County: 2.46 inches

Dover-Foxcroft, Piscataquis County: 2.25 inches

Kennebunk, York County: 2.17 inches

Rangeley, Franklin County: 1.25 inches