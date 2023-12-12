CAMDEN — Camden National Bank is pleased to announce two promotions to retail senior leadership positions. Geoffrey Grayson has been promoted to senior vice president, director of retail sales strategy, and Christopher Byron has been promoted to vice president, retail regional director.

“Geoff and Chris have both been outstanding in their respective roles and emerged as true leaders in community banking,” said Trish Rose, executive vice president, retail & mortgage banking at Camden National Bank. “They understand our business strategy and strong culture and support our efforts to grow and deliver a best-in-class customer experience. We are pleased to once again be promoting from within to fill these pivotal roles.”

Grayson’s new position as director of retail sales strategy includes driving the formulation and implementation of retail and small business strategies while supporting business line leaders in building effective sales and service teams and managing our recognition programs.

Grayson has more than 17 years’ experience in retail banking management, most recently serving as retail regional director, the position Byron will now be taking over. Grayson previously served in leadership roles at Bank of America, Santander Bank, and Century Bank.

Byron’s responsibilities as retail regional director involve him overseeing 15 banking centers in the Southeastern Region. He will be managing a team of high-performing leaders, and leaning on these talented employees to ensure customers’ financial needs and goals are met.

Byron earned his bachelor’s degree from Maine’s Husson University. Prior to joining the Camden National Bank team, he worked as a manager for Bank of America and Walmart. He was Camden National Bank’s vice president, banking center manager, in Brunswick before his most recent promotion.