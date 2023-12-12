BELFAST — Waldo Counties’ only movie theater, the Colonial, is getting in full holiday cheer at the Theatre. For the first time since a pre-pandemic December in 2019 – the Colonial Theatre is offering a whole slate of Free Family Holiday Matinees on High Street in Belfast.

The films that are spread across three Saturdays at 1 p.m. include “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem” (Dec. 16) and “Paw Patrol (2): The Mighty Movie” (Dec. 23).

As has been a Belfast tradition for over 20 years, all of the films are screened at no cost to patrons of all ages.

Due to licensing costs, providing these movies to the public comes at a cost that is being shouldered by local businesses. This year’s sponsors dedicated to access to the arts include Allen Insurance and Financial, Darby’s Restaurant, First National Bank, and Rollie’s Bar & Grill.

To allow for audiences to have time to get concessions and get their favorite seats, the doors on each Saturday open 40 minutes before showtime at 12:20 p.m. It is recommended to come well before a film is scheduled to begin.

For Information on Each Saturday’s no-cost matinee visit colonialtheatre.com/coming.