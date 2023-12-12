Two men have been indicted for the 2008 murder of a Portland man that had been the subject of a $10,000 reward offered by the FBI.

Shane Hall, 36, and Khang Tran, 30, are charged with the murder of 37-year-old Frank Williams, who was found beaten and stabbed on the Fox Street soccer fields on Aug. 16, 2008.

Hall and Tran are both already in prison for crimes unrelated to the new indictment. Tran is being held at a federal prison in Louisiana. Hall is at Maine State Prison.

In August, the FBI offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for Williams’ death. On Tuesday, Portland police said the reward is still active and asked anyone with information related to the investigation to contact the Portland Police Department.

Police did not say how they identified Hall and Tran or what additional information would qualify for the FBI reward.

Portland police reported that they have 12 remaining unsolved homicide cases. The oldest dates to 1985.