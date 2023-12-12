AUGUSTA, Maine — The administration of Gov. Janet Mills objected Tuesday to a sudden reversal by the Internal Revenue Service that would tax $450 winter energy relief payments issued to Mainers in early 2023.

The IRS published guidance this summer indicating the payments distributed between January and March to more than 880,000 people would not be subject to federal taxes before verbally informing Maine’s tax agency on Dec. 7 that they would be taxable, according to a Tuesday news release from the state Department of Administrative and Financial Services.

Finance Commissioner Kirsten Figueroa sent a letter Tuesday to the IRS’s Office of the Chief Counsel asking the federal agency to not tax the $450 relief payments. Tuesday’s news release also noted the IRS told Maine Revenue Services it was not updating its guidelines following its apparent reversal and the federal agency declined to put the new decision into writing.

“We are concerned that Maine taxpayers and practitioners may not get this update in a timely manner, and that the IRS will hold taxpayers responsible for a decision the IRS is not even willing to put in writing or publicly announce,” Figueroa wrote to acting IRS Chief Counsel William Paul.

Minnesota also recently objected to the decision by the IRS to apply federal taxes to its energy relief program. A DAFS spokesperson did not immediately have details on the average federal tax burden that Mainers could now face on the $450 payments.

Maine lawmakers approved the $450 relief payments, and Mills, a Democrat, signed the relief program into law in early January, with more than 99 percent of the payments issued to eligible Mainers by March 31 and prior to the end of the federal COVID-19 emergency on May 11, according to the state.