A 68-year-old man died and one other person was transported to a hospital on Saturday morning when two vehicles crashed at the intersection of Route 6 and Buena Vista Drive in Lincoln.

Lawrence Leavitt of Lee, who had been a passenger in a 1999 GMC involved in the crash, was dead when police arrived after receiving the crash report around 10:30 a.m., according to the Lincoln Police Department. Mark Theriault, 59, who had been driving the pickup refused medical treatment at the scene, while 76-year-old Carol Marino was taken to Penobscot Valley Hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

An initial investigation shows that Theriault lost control of his pickup truck and crossed into the center lane into the path of a 2018 Ford Edge driven by Marino. Marino struck the GMC on the passenger side, officials said.

Police believe that road conditions contributed to the crash.

Penobscot County was one of six counties that had freezing drizzle on Saturday morning. The National Weather Service issued an alert about possible black ice on the roadways, and part of Interstate 95 was shut down until roads could be treated.