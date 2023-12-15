A Manchester man was fatally struck on the southbound side of Interstate 95 on Friday morning near Augusta.

Matthew Galletta, 55, whose vehicle was parked on the side of I-95 at mile marker 111, was struck in the right-hand lane by a pickup truck around 5:20 a.m., according to Maine Department of Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss. Galletta died at the scene.

The driver of the pickup truck that struck Galletta received minor injuries, according to officials.

An investigation into the circumstances of Galletta’s death is underway. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact Maine State Police Trooper Daniel Grenier at 207-624-7076 extension 9.