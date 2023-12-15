Hannaford supermarket in Rockland is recalling Hannaford brand cubed beef steak purchased at the store on Thursday with a sell-by date of Dec. 18 because it “may contain foreign material,” the store announced on Friday.

The recall only applies to the Rockland Hannaford store. No injuries or illness have been reported, according to Hannaford.

The meat or its packaging may be returned for a full refund.

Recall Details:

Product Name: USDA Choice Cubed Beef Steak and Angus Cubed Steak

Recalled UPC: 21130200000; 21121200000; 21362600000

Recalled Lot(s)/product sell by dates: December 18

Reason for Recall: May contain foreign material

Additional Notes: Product may have been purchased on December 14