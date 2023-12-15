The BDN Opinion section operates independently and does not set news policies or contribute to reporting or editing articles elsewhere in the newspaper or on bangordailynews.com.

Michael Cianchette is a Navy reservist who served in Afghanistan. He is in-house counsel to a number of businesses in southern Maine and was a chief counsel to former Gov. Paul LePage.

Happy Festivus. I’ve got a lot of problems with you people.

The satirical holiday made famous by “Seinfeld” is celebrated on Dec. 23. The “traditions” surrounding it elicit some guffaws, such as the “feats of strength.”

However, the annual “airing of grievances” has some psychological merit. Getting things off your chest can be healthy, if done productively.

In that vein, here are some of my grievances.

First, to the federal bureaucracy: knock off the nonsense. Earlier this year, the IRS indicated the so-called “energy relief payments” issued in January from Augusta’s record tax revenues would not be federally taxable. The Mills administration announced this week that the feds have apparently reneged on their past position about taxes Mainers may owe.

Washington has changed its mind. Good luck, Mainers. Pay up.

Meanwhile, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission recently sued a California company called “Meathead Movers” for age discrimination. Their business is lifting, carrying, and moving heavy things. In some misguided, Harrison Bergeron-esque attempt to enforce equality of outcome, the government claims that the company’s focused hiring of young, strong men is illegal.

This behemoth bureaucracy often leaves citizens nearly powerless. And if the bureaucrats are ultimately found to be wrong? Maybe you will get a small refund or a half-hearted “sorry.” But the pain, cost, and heartache remain unabated.

Second, to some of my friends who share my general political persuasion: let’s be better. There are too many Republicans and conservatives who take pleasure in causing hurt. “Owning the libs” is neither a coherent policy nor a winning strategy.

In the Christmas season, the idea of “killing ‘em with kindness” harkens back to the Book of Proverbs. Problems like the IRS’s backtracking and the EEOC’s overreach will likely resonate with people. Thus, calling for reducing the scope of Washington’s involvement in our lives should be a winning message.

But delivering that message with hate, vitriol, and anger makes it hard to hear. So let’s be better. We have an example in living memory; President Ronald Reagan was known as the “Happy Warrior.” That style — and policy — led to a 49-state landslide victory in 1984. Not bad.

The third group I’ve got problems with are the anonymous Twitterati and other online commenters popping off on just about everything. Everyone is big and tough when they have a keyboard, a computer screen, and a pseudonym. But if you are too scared to attach your opinions to your real name, then maybe they aren’t worth sharing.

Anonymous commentary is a lot like a ghost pepper sauce: there are occasions to use it, but a little goes a long way. If you are dumping it everywhere, the result is a hot mess.

Despite these gripes, I don’t celebrate Festivus. Like many Mainers and Charlie Brown, we’re a Christmas family.

Yet the lessons of Christmas and Festivus may not be all that different.

For those of faith, the story of Bethlehem leads into a story of forgiveness. That is the essence of Christianity. The “airing of grievances” – done correctly – can lead to the same.

As we move towards a new year and yet another election, let’s try to forgive. There is something powerful in letting go of hurt and anger caused by others. And if you have given others reasons to be aggrieved, try to do better.

Whatever you celebrate this season, take the meaning to heart.