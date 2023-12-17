OXFORD, Ohio — Orono resident Beth Jackson has been applying the tools of science, education and conservation to become a leader in the conservation community. In December Jackson concluded her master’s course of study with a master of arts in biology from Miami University through Project Dragonfly.

Since joining the Global Field Program master’s in 2020, Jackson has traveled to Baja, Guyana, and Thailand and conducted projects that have made a difference in the Orono area.

Throughout her time in the GFP, Jackson developed a master plan — a kind of personal mission statement for what she wanted to accomplish in the program. In many of the master’s courses, Jackson designed projects that supported this plan, which culminated in a final portfolio, “Building Connections to Place Through Outdoor Education,” presented in a Capstone course.

Jackson works as the coordinator of Maine Bound at University of Maine.

The GFP is a master’s degree program that combines summer field courses worldwide with online learning communities. Project Dragonfly is based in the department of biology at Miami University, a state university in Oxford, Ohio. Learn more at https://miamioh.edu/cas/graduate-studies/project-dragonfly/global-field-program/index.html.