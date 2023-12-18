A Fairfield man died Monday afternoon while trying to move a storm-downed tree with a tractor, according to Fairfield police.

Police were called to a location on Norridgewock Road at about 3:34 p.m. for a report of a seriously injured man.

First responders determined that the man, whose name has not been release pending notification of his next of kin, had been moving a storm-downed tree with a tractor when the tree struck and killed him.

Two people have reportedly died as a result of Monday’s storm. The first was a Windham man who was attempting to remove debris from his roof when a branch fell on him.