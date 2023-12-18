A Windham man was killed during the storm that caused widespread damage across Maine on Monday.

Part of a tree initially went through a home on Vance Drive. While the man was up on the roof trying to remove the debris, another part of a tree came down and hit the man, according to Windham police.

Police said they responded to the call around 12:30 p.m. Monday.

Other people told CBS 13 they warned the man, 40-year-old Troy Olson, not to go on the roof.

“It’s tragic. It’s extremely unfortunate. I would encourage everyone to do the best they can to stay inside and off the roads today,” Windham Police Chief Kevin Schofield said.