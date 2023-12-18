The BDN Editorial Board operates independently from the newsroom, and does not set policies or contribute to reporting or editing articles elsewhere in the newspaper or on bangordailynews.com.

Some of the many needed changes to America’s immigration system require large shifts through an act of Congress. Others, however, can be done administratively and in a fairly simple way.

One such change is available to the Department of Homeland Security, and it should be quickly implemented in order to better support people arriving in Maine and the communities welcoming them.

Three of Maine’s federal representatives — U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, U.S. Sen. Angus King and U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree — have called on Homeland Security to provide increased flexibility in the Shelter and Services Program. This program provides funding to organizations and municipalities that provide shelter and other services to people who aren’t American citizens, like asylum seekers.

The Maine lawmakers have argued, convincingly, that the program’s 45-day limitation on funds fails to match the current migration realities in Maine and other so-called destination areas far away from the southern border. They have asked for that limitation to be changed to 180 days.

“The SSP [notices of funding opportunities’] 45-day limitation is inappropriate for migrant destination locations like Maine,” Collins, King and Pingree wrote in a Dec. 6 letter to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. “Maine immigrant services groups struggle with the 45-day limitation because migrants arriving in the state have typically been released from DHS custody many days prior, reducing the period in which these individuals and families may receive support. This reality makes it impossible for many Maine programs to access SSP funding that they have depended on under the [the Emergency Food and Shelter Program for humanitarian relief] to support and assist migrants.”

Portland officials in particular have raised concerns about shifts in the availability of federal aid, and the way this 45-day threshold could limit access to funds for non-border cities.

“Forty-five days works mostly for a lot of folks along the southern border,” Aaron Geyer, Portland’s director of social services, told the Portland Press Herald.

“For destination cities away from the border, that’s where the negative impact comes in. The length of stay is often much greater than 45 days,” Geyer added.

In November, then-Portland Mayor Kate Snyder sent a letter to the city’s representatives in the Maine Legislature, asking for assistance finding state or federal support for the city of Portland’s Resettlement Program. Shifts in federal programs and funding sources put the 45-day requirement in play, threatening the longer-term services provided to asylum seekers here.

The simplest solution would be for the federal government to acknowledge the realities on the ground, make sure the intent of this program matches those realities and make the necessary administrative adjustment. As the Maine officials have suggested, 180 days would be more workable and appropriate.

“We understand that DHS can revise [notices of funding opportunities] through administrative action that does not require further legislation,” Collins, King and Pingree continued in their letter. “The 45-day requirement does not appear in the Department of Homeland Security Appropriations Act, 2023 (Div. F, Title II of P.L. 117-328) that created the SSP. DHS created the requirement of its own volition, and DHS has the ability to amend or remove the requirement going forward.”

Homeland Security has the ability, and it should do so without delay. Geyer explained the need clearly to the Press Herald.

“I can’t stress enough the negative impact it has on cities and municipalities away from the border because of the 45-day limit,” Geyer said. “The work that could be done within 180 days, it just can’t be done within the 45-day limit.”