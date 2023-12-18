The Brewer Witches will have a familiar face coaching outdoor track this spring in veteran Dan Juilli.

A Brewer High School alumnus, Juilli has been the head indoor track and field coach for the school for the past 11 seasons, leading the Witches’ girls team to back-to-back state championships in 2019 and 2020.

Juilli will take the baton from his former coach Glendon Rand, maintaining a longtime Brewer tradition of alumni returning to Brewer High School to serve as coaches.

“I’m excited he was the selection,” Rand said. “One of the things we’ve done a good job of at Brewer is having traditions.”

Rand himself was a distance runner at Brewer in the late 1970s, running cross country under Bill Lopotro and track under Dave Jeffrey. After earning his teaching certificate at UMaine — in addition to captaining its cross country team — Rand began coaching under Jeffrey and teaching biology at Brewer in 1984, until his retirement in 2023.

Dan Juilli has coached Brewer to two indoor track state championships. Credit: Courtesy of Brewer Athletics

Like Juilli, Rand was eventually promoted to the head outdoor track coaching position at Brewer. Rand also served as Brewer’s head cross country coach beginning in 1994.

Juilli has been an assistant outdoor track coach at Brewer since 2007. He graduated from Brewer in 2006.

“Dan has been a great assistant,” Rand said. “He’s amazing when it comes to developing athletes, especially in the technical events like the pole vault and triple jump. A lot of our conference and state championships were won in those events.”

In addition to the girls’ indoor state championships in 2019 and 2020, Brewer has won eight other indoor track state championships, and a girls’ outdoor state championship in 2019.

“Coach Juilli provides a great deal of continuity for a track program in Brewer that spans over 100-years of history,” Brewer Athletic Director Dave Utterback said. “Brewer has athletes all over the competitive spectrum and Juilli has been impactful in their development from the youth age level up through their graduation from Brewer.”