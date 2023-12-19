Top honor goes to Elizabeth Sutherland, winner of the prestigious Norbert X. Dowd Award

BANGOR – The Bangor Region Chamber of Commerce will recognize this year’s annual award recipients at the Chamber’s Annual Awards Dinner Friday, Jan. 26. The Chamber will hold the ceremony at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor to honor businesses and individuals who have demonstrated excellence in service to the community, entrepreneurship, business leadership and lifetime achievement. Sponsored by Machias Savings Bank, the event is expected to draw more than 1,000 community leaders, members and friends of the Chamber. “This year’s honorees represent a diverse mix of individuals and businesses that are contributing in remarkable ways to our region’s quality of life and economy. Some are relatively new, while others have been here for generations ” said Deb Neuman, Chamber president.

The chamber will recognize Elizabeth Sutherland, with its highest honor, the Norbert X. Dowd Award. The Dowd Award is presented to a member of the business community whose commitment of time, resources and talent has made the Bangor region a better place to pursue one’s livelihood and dreams.

The Large Business of the Year Award will be presented to ERA Dawson Bradford Realtors and our new Small Business of the Year award will be presented to Tiller & Rye of Brewer. “Small businesses account for approximately eighty percent of the Bangor Region Chamber’s membership and we are honored to bring attention to these businesses that are the backbone of our region,” said Neuman.

The Community Service Award will be presented to Tom Judge, founding executive director of LifeFlight of Maine/ LifeFlight Foundation.

Bangor Region YMCA is being recognized with the Nonprofit of the Year Award and the Innovation and Entrepreneurship Award will be presented to Global Secure Shipping of Old Town. The “Spirit of the Region” Arts and Culture Award will be presented to Waterfront Concerts located on the campus of the University of Maine in Orono.

The Sarah Dubay Professional Service Award, dedicated to its namesake, Sarah Dubay who passed away in 2021, will be presented to David Dunning. “Sarah and Dave worked together in service to the chamber and both have given so much to the community at large. It is fitting that Dave be recognized in her honor,” said Neuman.

The Volunteer of the Year award will be presented to Jason Clay, Governor’s Restaurants at the Chamber’s Annual Business Breakfast held on Jan. 10. The Bangor Region Chamber of Commerce will host their annual business breakfast at the Cross Insurance Center where chamber members and non-members, businesses and community leaders will gather to hear from keynote speaker Greg Powell, chairman of the Harold Alfond Foundation Board of Trustees and CEO and president of Dexter Enterprises LLC

Serving more than 750 member businesses and organizations in 21 communities, the Bangor Region Chamber of Commerce is currently one of the largest Chambers in the state offering a range of programs to its members and the public.



For more information or to register for the annual business breakfast or awards dinner, please go to bangorregion.com.