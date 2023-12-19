Both lanes of the Interstate 95 bridge that carries drivers over Broadway will be closed for six hours on Wednesday night.

Maine Department of Transportation workers will be working to remove the overhead sign on I-95 that drivers travel under as they approach the off-ramps. Work will commence around 11 p.m. on Wednesday, continuing into Thursday morning and wrap up around 5 a.m., according to state officials.

A detour will be implemented, and drivers are asked to plan accordingly.

The overpass renovations are part of a multi-stage plan to add businesses along that section of Broadway, including a new Starbucks location.

Questions may be directed to the Maine DOT at 207-624-3000.