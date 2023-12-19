Parts of several cities and towns are being evacuated as flooding continues in the wake of the storm that unleashed torrents of rain and high winds across the state Monday.

Fairfield

Fairfield issued a voluntary evacuation of Upper Main Street, including Cardinal and Crane Drive, on the river side of Water Street, and of Bunker Avenue and Mill Island, CBS 13 reported.

Lewiston

The city of Lewiston issued a flood evacuation Tuesday afternoon stating that residents of the following areas should leave no later than 5 p.m. today and remain away until Wednesday at noon:

– Switzerland Road at St. Peter’s Cemetery, 217 Switzerland Road to Gulf Island Avenue

– Tall Pines Drive from North Woods to Strawberry Avenue

– Oxford Street at Cedar Street

– River Street at Oxford Street, Nel Court

– Lincoln Drive

– Lincoln Terrace

– River Road at Ferry Road will have limited access

– Lincoln Street from Cedar Street to South Avenue

Authorities warned residents not drive in these areas or anywhere the road is flooded. Residents who need a shelter location, should go to the cafeteria at Connors Elementary, 400 Bartlett St. Residents who need help evacuating should call the dispatch non-emergency number: 207-784-6421.

Waterville

In Waterville, where the Kennebec River crested its banks, residents were evacuated from Water Street from City Scuba to Healy Court and surrounding areas, including the Hathaway Creative Center, according to the Kennebec Journal.