Tony Marino is back as the head coach of the Houlton/Hodgdon/Katahdin hockey cooperative high school team after replacing Karl Enroth.

Marino, who coached the Blackhawks for six seasons from 2013-14 to 2018-19, served as an assistant during Enroth’s two seasons as the head coach.

Marino took over the Blackhawks in the 2013-14 season and, after going 2-51 in his first three years, guided them to a 9-8-1 campaign in 2016-17 and an 8-9-1 mark in 2017-18. They went 3-14-1 in his final season before former head coach Joel Trickey took over for the 2019-20 season and went 4-14.

There was no season in 2020-21 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and Enroth took over the next year. The Blackhawks went 3-15 last season after a 1-13 campaign in 2021-22.

“It’s always exciting to do it. I like high school hockey,” said the 50-year-old Marino.

The Blackhawks have played just one game so far, losing to defending Class B North champion Messalonskee of Oakland 5-0.

He said his preparation for games is going to be a little different than it was in the past.

“I really learned a lot from Karl,” Marino said. “It was eye-opening. People do things different ways, and it’s always good to get another perspective.”

He wasn’t sure he would be able to coach with his busy work schedule, but he has been able to juggle both.

“It’s going to be really exciting to see how the season goes,” said Marino, who is also looking forward to coaching his son, Patrick, a sophomore center. Marino said it was one of the reasons he wanted to take the job.

Marino coached another son, Andrew, during his previous stint as the Blackhawks head coach.

He has 16 players, including five seniors, and he said his team will be solid on defense and goaltending.

Goalie Dawson Cole was a second team All-Class B North all-star last season.

“Goal-scoring and attacking are our points of emphasis right now,” Marino said. “That’s what we’re working on.”

Enroth feels Marino will do a good job.

“He knows the players, the returnees and the new kids, and he knows the area,” Enroth said.

Enroth is the golf pro and general manager at the Megunticook Golf Club in Rockport, and had to step back from coaching to oversee a major renovation at the clubhouse.

Enroth and partner Michelle own rental cabins and a tavern in Mount Chase, a town in Penobscot County that borders Aroostook County.

He had previously guided Camden Hills High School in Rockport to a 111-76-6 record in 10 years as its head hockey coach before having his contract terminated after the 2017-18 season.

Enroth and Marino worked with developing the youth program in the Houlton area and Marino said it has grown well.

“We have a couple of teams at the 10-under level,” Marino said. “The numbers are pretty good.”

The Blackhawks will play again on Thursday when they visit archrival Presque Isle at 7 p.m.