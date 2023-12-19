The highest recorded wind gust in recent history, which reached nearly 100 miles per hour, was recorded in a small unorganized territory near Lubec in Washington County during Monday’s storm.

One wind gust reached 93 mph in Trescott, a small township located southwest of Eastport and Lubec. Across Maine, wind gusts regularly topped 50 mph, with gusts at the Bangor International Airport reaching up to 71 mph on Monday, according to the National Weather Service. Meanwhile, at the Portland International Airport, the highest gust recorded reached 60 mph.

Here’s the highest wind gusts reported across Maine:

Trescott, Washington County: 93 MPH

Eastport, Washington County: 81 MPH

Belmont, Waldo County: 72 MPH

Bangor, Penobscot County: 71 MPH

Ellsworth, Hancock County: 71 MPH

Augusta, Kennebec County: 68 MPH

Sedgwick Ridge, Hancock County: 67 MPH

East Surry, Hancock County: 65 MPH

Wiscasset, Lincoln County: 62 MPH

Shapleigh, York County: 62 MPH

Maine Medical Center, Portland, Cumberland County: 62 MPH

Auburn, Androscoggin County: 62 MPH

Frenchville Airport, Aroostook County: 61 MPH

Portland Jetport, Cumberland County: 60 MPH

Rangeley, Franklin County: 59 MPH

Gray, Cumberland County: 58 MPH

Caribou, Aroostook County, 54 MPH

Fryeburg, Oxford County: 54 MPH

Houlton, Aroostook County, 54 MPH

Greenville, Piscataquis County: 54 MPH

Rockland, Knox County: 52 MPH

Norridgewock, Somerset County: 52 MPH

Millinocket, Penobscot County: 51 MPH

Machias, Washington County: 51 MPH

Waterville, Kennebec County: 51 MPH

Topsham, Sagadahoc County: 51 MPH

Lewiston, Androscoggin County: 49 MPH

Livermore, Androscoggin County: 47 MPH

Orono, Penobscot County: 42 MPH

Accompanying the intense wind on Monday was a deluge of rain that prompted flash flooding across Maine. Coming in with the highest reported rainfall was Newry in Oxford County, which saw 7.2 inches of rain. In Bangor, 2.57 inches of rain fell on Monday, and New Gloucester saw 5.2 inches of precipitation.

Here’s how much rain fell in Maine on Monday:

Newry, Oxford County: 7.6 inches

Bethel, Oxford County: 5.42 in

Rangeley, Franklin County: 5.33 inches

Farmington, Franklin County: 5.16 inches

Auburn, Androscoggin County: 4.99 inches

Poland, Androscoggin County: 4.85 inches

Readfield, Kennebec County: 4.51 inches

Livermore Falls, Androscoggin County: 4.45 inches

Weld, Franklin County: 4.31 inches

Augusta, Kennebec County: 2.97 inches

Kennebunk, York County: 2.9 inches

Baring, Washington County: 2.89 inches

Otis, Hancock County: 2.83 inches

The Forks, Somerset County: 2.60 inches

Hallowell, Kennebec County: 2.57 inches

Bangor International Airport, Penobscot County: 2.57 inches

Camden, Knox County: 2.46 inches

Topsham, Sagadahoc County: 2.37 inches

Dover-Foxcroft, Piscataquis County: 2.27 inches

Orient, Aroostook County: 2.1 inches

Wiscasset, Lincoln County: 2 inches

Surry, Hancock County: 1.5 inches

Presque Isle, Aroostook County: 1.3 inches

Acadia National Park, Hancock County: 1.27

Caribou, Aroostook County: 1.2 inches

Eastport, Washington County: 0.92 inches