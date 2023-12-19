A sign is seen in the parking lot behind the Quarry Tap Room, Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023, in Hallowell, Maine. Waters continue to rise in the Kennebec River following Monday's severe storm. Credit: Robert F. Bukaty / AP

The highest recorded wind gust in recent history, which reached nearly 100 miles per hour, was recorded in a small unorganized territory near Lubec in Washington County during Monday’s storm.

One wind gust reached 93 mph in Trescott, a small township located southwest of Eastport and Lubec. Across Maine, wind gusts regularly topped 50 mph, with gusts at the Bangor International Airport reaching up to 71 mph on Monday, according to the National Weather Service. Meanwhile, at the Portland International Airport, the highest gust recorded reached 60 mph.

Here’s the highest wind gusts reported across Maine: 

Trescott, Washington County: 93 MPH 

Eastport, Washington County: 81 MPH 

Belmont, Waldo County: 72 MPH

Bangor, Penobscot County: 71 MPH 

Ellsworth, Hancock County: 71 MPH 

Augusta, Kennebec County: 68 MPH 

Sedgwick Ridge, Hancock County: 67 MPH

East Surry, Hancock County: 65 MPH 

Wiscasset, Lincoln County: 62 MPH 

Shapleigh, York County: 62 MPH

Maine Medical Center, Portland, Cumberland County: 62 MPH 

Auburn, Androscoggin County: 62 MPH 

Frenchville Airport, Aroostook County: 61 MPH 

Portland Jetport, Cumberland County: 60 MPH 

Rangeley, Franklin County: 59 MPH 

Gray, Cumberland County: 58 MPH 

Caribou, Aroostook County, 54 MPH 

Fryeburg, Oxford County: 54 MPH 

Houlton, Aroostook County, 54 MPH 

Greenville, Piscataquis County: 54 MPH 

Rockland, Knox County: 52 MPH 

Norridgewock, Somerset County: 52 MPH 

Millinocket, Penobscot County: 51 MPH

Machias, Washington County: 51 MPH 

Waterville, Kennebec County: 51 MPH 

Topsham, Sagadahoc County: 51 MPH 

Lewiston, Androscoggin County: 49 MPH 

Livermore, Androscoggin County: 47 MPH 

Orono, Penobscot County: 42 MPH 

Accompanying the intense wind on Monday was a deluge of rain that prompted flash flooding across Maine. Coming in with the highest reported rainfall was Newry in Oxford County, which saw 7.2 inches of rain. In Bangor, 2.57 inches of rain fell on Monday, and New Gloucester saw 5.2 inches of precipitation.

Here’s how much rain fell in Maine on Monday: 

Newry, Oxford County: 7.6 inches

Bethel, Oxford County: 5.42 in  

Rangeley, Franklin County: 5.33 inches 

Farmington, Franklin County: 5.16 inches 

Auburn, Androscoggin County: 4.99 inches

Poland, Androscoggin County: 4.85 inches

Readfield, Kennebec County: 4.51 inches

Livermore Falls, Androscoggin County: 4.45 inches 

Weld, Franklin County: 4.31 inches

Augusta, Kennebec County: 2.97 inches

Kennebunk, York County: 2.9 inches

Baring, Washington County: 2.89 inches 

Otis, Hancock County: 2.83 inches

The Forks, Somerset County: 2.60 inches 

Hallowell, Kennebec County: 2.57 inches

Bangor International Airport, Penobscot County: 2.57 inches

Camden, Knox County: 2.46 inches

Topsham, Sagadahoc County: 2.37 inches

Dover-Foxcroft, Piscataquis County: 2.27 inches

Orient, Aroostook County: 2.1 inches

Wiscasset, Lincoln County: 2 inches

Surry, Hancock County: 1.5 inches

Presque Isle, Aroostook County: 1.3 inches

Acadia National Park, Hancock County: 1.27

Caribou, Aroostook County: 1.2 inches

Eastport, Washington County: 0.92 inches

Leela Stockley is an alumna of the University of Maine. She was raised in northern Maine, and loves her cat Wesley, her puppy Percy and staying active in the Maine outdoors.