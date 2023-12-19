The highest recorded wind gust in recent history, which reached nearly 100 miles per hour, was recorded in a small unorganized territory near Lubec in Washington County during Monday’s storm.
One wind gust reached 93 mph in Trescott, a small township located southwest of Eastport and Lubec. Across Maine, wind gusts regularly topped 50 mph, with gusts at the Bangor International Airport reaching up to 71 mph on Monday, according to the National Weather Service. Meanwhile, at the Portland International Airport, the highest gust recorded reached 60 mph.
Here’s the highest wind gusts reported across Maine:
Trescott, Washington County: 93 MPH
Eastport, Washington County: 81 MPH
Belmont, Waldo County: 72 MPH
Bangor, Penobscot County: 71 MPH
Ellsworth, Hancock County: 71 MPH
Augusta, Kennebec County: 68 MPH
Sedgwick Ridge, Hancock County: 67 MPH
East Surry, Hancock County: 65 MPH
Wiscasset, Lincoln County: 62 MPH
Shapleigh, York County: 62 MPH
Maine Medical Center, Portland, Cumberland County: 62 MPH
Auburn, Androscoggin County: 62 MPH
Frenchville Airport, Aroostook County: 61 MPH
Portland Jetport, Cumberland County: 60 MPH
Rangeley, Franklin County: 59 MPH
Gray, Cumberland County: 58 MPH
Caribou, Aroostook County, 54 MPH
Fryeburg, Oxford County: 54 MPH
Houlton, Aroostook County, 54 MPH
Greenville, Piscataquis County: 54 MPH
Rockland, Knox County: 52 MPH
Norridgewock, Somerset County: 52 MPH
Millinocket, Penobscot County: 51 MPH
Machias, Washington County: 51 MPH
Waterville, Kennebec County: 51 MPH
Topsham, Sagadahoc County: 51 MPH
Lewiston, Androscoggin County: 49 MPH
Livermore, Androscoggin County: 47 MPH
Orono, Penobscot County: 42 MPH
Accompanying the intense wind on Monday was a deluge of rain that prompted flash flooding across Maine. Coming in with the highest reported rainfall was Newry in Oxford County, which saw 7.2 inches of rain. In Bangor, 2.57 inches of rain fell on Monday, and New Gloucester saw 5.2 inches of precipitation.
Here’s how much rain fell in Maine on Monday:
Newry, Oxford County: 7.6 inches
Bethel, Oxford County: 5.42 in
Rangeley, Franklin County: 5.33 inches
Farmington, Franklin County: 5.16 inches
Auburn, Androscoggin County: 4.99 inches
Poland, Androscoggin County: 4.85 inches
Readfield, Kennebec County: 4.51 inches
Livermore Falls, Androscoggin County: 4.45 inches
Weld, Franklin County: 4.31 inches
Augusta, Kennebec County: 2.97 inches
Kennebunk, York County: 2.9 inches
Baring, Washington County: 2.89 inches
Otis, Hancock County: 2.83 inches
The Forks, Somerset County: 2.60 inches
Hallowell, Kennebec County: 2.57 inches
Bangor International Airport, Penobscot County: 2.57 inches
Camden, Knox County: 2.46 inches
Topsham, Sagadahoc County: 2.37 inches
Dover-Foxcroft, Piscataquis County: 2.27 inches
Orient, Aroostook County: 2.1 inches
Wiscasset, Lincoln County: 2 inches
Surry, Hancock County: 1.5 inches
Presque Isle, Aroostook County: 1.3 inches
Acadia National Park, Hancock County: 1.27
Caribou, Aroostook County: 1.2 inches
Eastport, Washington County: 0.92 inches