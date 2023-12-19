Hundreds of thousands of Mainers awoke Tuesday morning with no power after a wind storm lashed the state.

Right now, the prognosis isn’t good: It could take days for most Mainers to see the lights come back on.

No surprise that many of the worst-hit communities are along the coast for both Central Maine Power Co. and Versant Power. For Versant Power, some of the worst-hit communities have been in Greater Bangor, including Bangor, Brewer, Hampden, Orrington and Glenburn, as well as Hancock County like Ellsworth.

You can use the chart below to see which towns have seen the worst power outages. Last updated 1 p.m. Tuesday.