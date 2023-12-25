It’s been nearly a week since a devastating wind storm blew through Maine, and power has been restored to nearly all Mainers.

Just after 8 a.m., Central Maine Power reported 28 outages across three counties, while Versant Power reported 61, the vast majority within Penobscot County.

That’s down from a peak of more than 420,000 early Tuesday morning, after the storm subsided.

Those remaining outages are expected to be resolved by 4 p.m. Monday, except for outages affecting people in Bar Harbor and Hancock, which are expected to be resolved by Thursday morning.

You can explore where power outages persist on Christmas morning using the table below.