THOMASTON – Watts Hall Community Arts, 174 Main Street, is thrilled to announce an exceptional lineup of New Year’s Eve celebrations, offering something for everyone in the Midcoast.

NOON Year’s Eve Party with Fun Run: Families are invited to kick off the festivities early with an electrifying NOON Year’s Eve Party featuring Fun Run! From 11 a.m. to noon on Sunday, Dec. 31, immerse yourself in a lively, family-friendly event filled with music, dance, and a countdown that culminates in a noon celebration. This inclusive event, made accessible through a Pay-What-You-Can sliding scale (suggested ticket price $10/person), offers families the chance to revel in the New Year’s spirit without keeping young ones up late.



New Year’s Eve Dance Party featuring The Right Track: For the 21-plus crowd, the party continues at Watts Hall with the sensational New Year’s Eve dance party featuring The Right Track! From 9 p.m. to midnight get ready to groove and welcome 2024 with an 11-piece powerhouse band renowned for their soulful blend of funk, R&B, and classic dance tunes. The event promises non-stop entertainment, a midnight champagne toast, and an unforgettable evening for all attendees. Tickets for this event are priced at $35 in advance and $45 on the day of (if available), including the midnight champagne toast.“We’re excited to host two distinct celebrations that cater to both families and adults looking for a vibrant New Year’s Eve experience,” said Kendray Rodriguez, managing director of Watts Hall Community Arts. “This year, our goal is to provide an inclusive platform for everyone to ring in the New Year in their preferred style – whether it’s an early celebration with the kids or an evening of dancing and live music for the adults.”

Tickets for both events are now available online at https://www.wattshallthomaston.com/.