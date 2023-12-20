Southern Maine Agency on Aging, a nonprofit supporting older adults and their caregivers, is pleased to welcome four new board members.

Jim Clark began volunteering with SMAA in 2019 and has served as a Phone Pal, tech pal, advisor to the organization’s partnership and strategic planning committees, and as the Agewell program’s Volunteer Coordinator. Jim was previously a director at Accenture and served on the board of the Cape Elizabeth Education Foundation.

Linda Durst, MD is the chief medical officer for Maine Behavioral Healthcare and Chair of Psychiatry at Maine Medical Center. She previously served as the medical director and associate chief of psychiatry at the Hartford Healthcare Institute of Living.

Nancy Koglmeier previously served as president & CEO of Make-A-Wish Maine and was on the board of the Maine Women’s Conference. She brings a wealth of experience in brand management and consumer marketing.

Dr. Alfredo Vergara is the director of Public Health for the City of Portland. He came to Maine after working for the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as its country director in Mozambique, where he established the CDC’s first office in the country, and was director of its Global HIV Division and TB Program.

SMAA’s board has also announced newly elected officers:

– Julie Mascari, president

– Steve Braverman, vice president

– Rob Hunter, treasurer

– Anne Dalton, secretary

“We are so thrilled to have the expertise, passion, and engagement from these tremendous leaders,” said Megan Walton, CEO of Southern Maine Agency on Aging (SMAA). “SMAA, and the outcomes for our clients, will be stronger with these new additions to our Board.”

Since 1973, the Southern Maine Agency on Aging has been the focal point for resources, services, and information for older adults, adults with disabilities, and caregivers in York and Cumberland counties. For 50 years, the Agency has been advocating for older Mainers and acting as a one-stop provider of many well-known programs, including Meals on Wheels, Medicare counseling, and Family Caregiver Support. For more information, visit http://www.smaaa.org.