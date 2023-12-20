BANGOR — Husson University Online is pleased to celebrate the academic achievements of students recently named to the president’s list, dean’s list, and honors list for term 2 of the 2023-24 academic year. Courses for full-time online undergraduate students are offered over the course of seven weeks. This accelerated timeframe provides adult learners with an opportunity to balance existing personal and professional commitments as they complete their studies.

Full-time online students who earn president’s list, dean’s list, and honors list recognition must be enrolled as an undergraduate, carry a full-time load of 12 credit hours over the course of 21 weeks, complete all attempted courses in the time allotted, and achieve a designated semester grade-point average. Credits from pass/fail classes do not qualify toward meeting the minimum credit hour requirement.

Justin Blanchard of Holden – president’s list – bachelor of science in business administration – marketing management;

Timothy Guerin of Glenburn – president’s list – bachelor of science in integrated technology – software development;

Jasmine Hutchings of Brewer – president’s list – bachelor of science in healthcare administration & public health; and

Kristen Iarrobino of Glenburn – president’s list – bachelor of science in psychology with a certificate in business administration.