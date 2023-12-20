NEWTON, Massachusetts — Katherine Kohtala of Orono was selected as the best person to work with in their First Year Symposium course, taught by Prof. Thomas Morgan at Lasell University for the 2023 fall semester. Recipients of the Collaboration Recognition Award are selected by their peers for exemplifying superior skills in collaboration by sharing ideas and useful information, communicating in a professional manner, and cooperating in a way to ensure success.

Collaboration is a main objective of the Lasell University mission statement. A key feature of this program is a peer-nomination process at the end of the semester. This intentional experience in collaboration builds on the Core Curriculum learning outcome of Teamwork, which is recognized by the National Association of Colleges & Employers as one of eight key competencies of career readiness and research shows that 81 percent of employers hiring college graduates are looking for evidence of an Ability to Work in a Team.