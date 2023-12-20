It took only 90 minutes for a Knox County jury to convict a Massachusetts man for his role in a violent home invasion in Hope in October of 2020.

Hasahn Carter, 30, was found guilty on a number of charges, including kidnapping, robbery, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon and cruelty to animals, according to the Courier-Gazette.

Four men broke into a home armed with a handgun, stun gun and zip ties, according to court records.

The male owner of the property was assaulted and zip tied at the wrists and ankles while his wife and son were confined to a different room.

The men also used the stun gun on the family dog.

Eventually, the homeowner freed himself and got into a fight with one of the intruders, who dropped his phone and fled.

Police eventually learned that the phone belonged to Carter.

The other three suspects involved haven’t been caught.

Carter is scheduled to be sentenced in January.