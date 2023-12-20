Evacuations are underway along the Crooked River in Casco and Naples due to flooding.

First responders are urging people who live along the river in Casco and Naples to evacuate.

Flood warnings in multiple areas in Maine remain in effect until Friday morning at the latest.

The Kennebec River in Hallowell and Augusta and the Androscoggin River in Lewiston-Auburn are forecasted to crest later Wednesday morning.

The public is asked to respect road closures and to avoid driving on flooded roads.

Do not attempt to remove trees and branches from power lines and remember that no line is safe to touch, ever.