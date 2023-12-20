As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, more than 220,000 Mainers remained without power, more than 48 hours after electricity was knocked out to more than 400,000 Mainers in total during Monday’s wind and rain storm.

About 16 percent of Mainers face another evening without electricity — and, in many cases, without a functioning heat source. If you’re one of them, we want to know what you’re most worried about.

Are you worried about staying warm as temperatures statewide will drop below freezing Wednesday night, and will stay there through Thursday?

Are you worried about running out of fuel to power your generator, if you have one?

Are you worried about vulnerable friends, family and neighbors?

Are you just incredibly bored and can’t wait for things to get back to normal?

Send an email to eburnham@bangordailynews.com, or leave a comment below to share your concerns, stories and comments. We may get in touch with you if there’s a compelling story to share.