Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com

Why do we elect members of the Legislature and our governor if they are simply going to allow a seven-person board to control what can be sold in Maine? Electric vehicles are good for some people, but not 82 percent of new car sales. I think the simple idea that people won’t look to New Hampshire to buy a car is foolish.

After years of the state planning and announcing goals for greenhouse gas reductions, we still don’t know if our transmission and delivery system will provide enough power to every corner of the state to charge our vehicles. I hope everyone is paying attention while the lawmakers who tried to prevent this massive shift in our economy are denied the opportunity to have more legislative oversight in the upcoming session.

Maine people deserve better, and I hope it’s not too late to prevent this from happening.

Audrey Murphy

Auburn