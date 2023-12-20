Two-time Varsity Maine Player of the Year Noah Carpenter of Leavitt Area High School will be taking his talents to Orono next fall.

The Turner native committed to play for the Black Bears on Wednesday morning, following a prominent career at Leavitt as a quarterback, strong safety and kicker who led the Hornets to back-to-back perfect seasons.

UMaine head football coach Jordan Stevens has scouted Carpenter since his junior year and was impressed by his all-around skill, character and confidence at UMaine’s summer prospect camps.

“He’s a confident competitor that finds a way to win,” Stevens said. “He’s got a really strong arm, has the ability to extend plays with his feet, has great awareness and is a selfless teammate — we’re getting a great football player that’s going to make our team better.”

In 30 games as a starter, Carpenter led the Hornets to a 29-1 record — including two state titles as an upperclassman — and accounted for 8,015 total yards,108 touchdowns, 242 tackles, eight interceptions, six forced fumbles and 53 PATs.

WelcoⓂ️e to the Brotherhood!



Noah Carpenter

6'1" | 195 lbs | ATH

Turner, ME / Leavitt#BlackBearNation pic.twitter.com/o2o1t9XKqc — Maine Football (@BlackBearsFB) December 20, 2023

At 6-foot-1 and 195 pounds, Carpenter is listed by UMaine as an “Athlete,” but Stevens expects to further develop Carpenter in his natural position at quarterback. With senior starting QB Derek Robertson entering the transfer portal, Carpenter will compete alongside freshman Eddie Buehler, sophomore Caden Drezek and Kennebunk native sophomore Keegan Andrews for snaps.

“He’s going to be starting out at the quarterback role,” Stevens said. “He’s got other skill sets and will be competing for other roles on the roster, which I anticipate him having.”

In Orono, Carpenter joins former Leavitt teammate and redshirt sophomore guard Jack Boutaugh. Leavitt senior and defensive lineman Jace Negley is expected to sign with UMaine in the next few days.

“I was told about Jace back in May, and he’s gotten even bigger physically since then,” Stevens said. “We watched his film, and he was able to come up to a game this year. He’s a great prospect.”

In addition to dominating all three phases on the gridiron, Carpenter was a member of Leavitt’s National Honor Society and a star baseball player for the Hornets. He will also play outfield at UMaine for the baseball team.