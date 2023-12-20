The cleanup and recovery from Monday’s wind storm is entering its second day.

While power is slowly coming back online for some Mainers, nearly 250,000 people remained in the dark on Wednesday morning, down from more than 420,000 on Tuesday morning. By some estimates, the lights may not come back on for many until Christmas.

Some communities like Glenburn and Dedham remain mostly in the dark, while outages have fallen significantly in others like Bangor, where the number of people without power has fallen from nearly 13,000 to about 6,900.

Explore the chart below to see where outages persist. These outages are based on those reported just before 11 a.m. by Central Maine Power and Versant Power.