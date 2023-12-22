HOPE — On Tuesday, Jan. 11 at 7 p.m. Tom Jamrog will give a presentation at Hope Library about his 2022 two-week hike of England’s Coast to Coast Trail.

Spanning across the entirety of Northern England, this 200-mile hiking trail is a journey from Atlantic Ocean to the North Sea through three of England’s most beautiful and rugged National Parks.

Jamrog’s presentation is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be provided. The library is in the Hope town office building at 443 Camden Road. Entry is at the side of the building facing the parking lot.

Jamrog has been backpacking and exploring the outdoors for more than 50 years.

He was a monthly Travelmaster columnist for Motorcycle Tour and Travel, and twice completed 24-hour, 1,000-mile Iron Butt motorcycle rides. He earned the Triple Crown award from the American Long Distance Hiking Association for completing thru-hikes of the Appalachian Trail, Pacific Crest Trail, and Continental Divide Trail.

In 2017, Jamrog published “In the Path of Young Bulls: An Odyssey on America’s Continental Divide Trail.” His trailjournals.com journals site has reached more than 750,000 readers. Since then, Jamrog has completed additional long distance thru hikes in Portugal, England, Newfoundland, New Brunswick, and Vermont. He lives in Lincolnville, and maintains a camp on Hobbs Pond in Hope.

Jamrog retired from SAD 5 in 2002 where he had been school psychologist. He held the position of school psychologist in Lincolnville, Appleton, and Hope schools from 2002 until March 19, 2019. He is a past president of the Maine Association of School Psychology.

Jamrog is a Registered Maine Guide specializing in backpacking and winter camping. His website is Uncle Tom’s Guided Adventures. He will have signed copies of his book “In the Path of Young Bulls: An Odyssey on America’s Continental Divide Trail” for sale after his presentation.