Versant Power released a list on Friday morning of streets where it expects to restore power today.

Nearly 13,000 Versant customers remained without power on Friday after a peak of roughly 97,000 outages, according to Versant. Power was restored to around 13,000 households on Thursday evening.

The majority of outages remained in the greater Bangor area, with around 10 percent of Bangor residents remaining without power. Outages remained more widespread in Holden and Dedham, where around 50 percent of those served by Versant remained without power on Friday.

The outage restoration list is not a guarantee that power will be restored by the end of the day, Versant said in a news release.

For current information, see Versant’s live outage map.