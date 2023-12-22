Gov. Janet Mills is in the process of requesting federal funding to aid Mainers who are recovering from Monday’s devastating rain, winds and flooding.

The storm knocked out power to nearly half a million homes across the state, and left numerous communities underwater through the end of the week. While floodwaters are subsiding and evacuees are returning to their homes, millions of dollars of damage was done.

Mills and the Maine Emergency Management Agency will be assessing storm damage across the state, and will submit a preliminary report to federal officials to request Federal Emergency Management Agency aid. The governor declared a state of emergency in all but two counties on Tuesday, clearing the way for approval of FEMA aid.

To report property damage, dial the state hotline at 211. Reporting property damage can help officials to determine the extent of devastation from Monday’s storm.