Gov. Janet Mills and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Heather Johnson survey storm damage in Skowhegam on Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023. Thousands remain without power after the powerful Monday storm. Credit: Courtesy of the Office of Gov. Janet Mills

Gov. Janet Mills is in the process of requesting federal funding to aid Mainers who are recovering from Monday’s devastating rain, winds and flooding.

The storm knocked out power to nearly half a million homes across the state, and left numerous communities underwater through the end of the week. While floodwaters are subsiding and evacuees are returning to their homes, millions of dollars of damage was done.

Mills and the Maine Emergency Management Agency will be assessing storm damage across the state, and will submit a preliminary report to federal officials to request Federal Emergency Management Agency aid. The governor declared a state of emergency in all but two counties on Tuesday, clearing the way for approval of FEMA aid.

To report property damage, dial the state hotline at 211. Reporting property damage can help officials to determine the extent of devastation from Monday’s storm.

Leela Stockley is an alumna of the University of Maine. She was raised in northern Maine, and loves her cat Wesley, her puppy Percy and staying active in the Maine outdoors.