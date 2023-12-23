The Old Town Coyotes improved to 5-0 in dominating fashion on Saturday afternoon, beating Foxcroft Academy 65-28 at home, and cementing themselves as a Class B North favorite.

Limiting the Ponies (3-2) to just 10 first half points, the Coyotes’ 2-3 zone swallowed up Foxcroft on defense and turned it into offense. On the other end, Old Town was equally as clinical, putting up 41 points by halftime.

“The ball movement and energy offensively was right where we needed it today,” head coach Garrett Libby said. “We feed off our defense, so getting a few stops and transition buckets really brings the energy up offensively.”

The Coyotes were led by senior point guard Grayson Thibeault (18 points, seven assists), who blew past Foxcroft in transition and creatively carved up the Ponies’ half court defense.

On the perimeter, Old Town senior guard Aiden Gomm (15 points) knocked down three 3-pointers, and down low 6-foot-5 junior Emmitt Byther (11 points) was a force.

“We came into the game ready to play — we had a great start,” Thibeault said. “We have some good shooters, and we work together as a team.”

Foxcroft was led by senior guard Jadon Richard, who finished with 10 points, an assist, and two takeaways. He was the only Pony starter with more than five points on the afternoon.

Prior to Saturday, Foxcroft had only lost to Class B powerhouse Ellsworth, and had been averaging 52.7 points per game on offense. But for Old Town’s defense, Saturday’s performance was business as usual, with the Coyotes previously holding Presque Isle to 28 points, John Bapst to 39, and Houlton to 34.

Next up, Old Town will host Hermon (1-3) on Dec. 30, and then Ellsworth (4-1) on Jan. 4. The Coyotes will play Orono (6-0) — the only other undefeated team in Class B North — on Jan. 9 at home.

Foxcroft, meanwhile, has two home games before the New Year, versus John Bapst (1-4) on Dec. 28 and Caribou on Dec. 30 (3-2). The Ponies will play Orono on the road on Jan. 4.