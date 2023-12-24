PITTSFIELD – Sebasticook Valley Federal Credit Union continued its commitment to the greater community through several holiday corporate and employee-led programs in 2023. Earlier this month, the credit union participated as a corporate sponsor for the Valley of Trees Festival in Newport, an initiative by the Sebasticook Valley Chamber of Commerce that celebrated community spirit and holiday cheer.

The Valley of Trees Festival showcased more than 60 creatively decorated trees, each with unique prizes generously provided by local businesses across the region. Among the items were cooking supplies, toys, jewelry, gift certificates, and more. The festival’s primary aim was to garner support for Sebasticook Valley businesses, while contributing to holiday charity programs spanning a dozen towns within the community. Sebasticook Valley FCU presented a tree featuring a sofa, television, TV stand with a fireplace and end tables, as well as gifts beneath the tree catering to every family member.

Last month, the credit union also participated in the Anah Shriners Feztival of Trees in Bangor with a beach-themed tree. The tree featured two stand-up paddleboards, beach chairs and a tote with other beach goodies. The Anah Shriners Feztival of Trees funds the temple’s operations, enabling the temple’s charitable endeavors to prosper throughout the year.

“As we embrace the festive spirit of the Valley of Trees Festival, it reaffirms our enduring commitment to the Sebasticook Valley community,” said credit union President Jim Lemieux. “Our participation underscores a deeper purpose – to uplift, support, and foster unity among our residents. By creating thoughtfully designed trees, we aim not only to spread holiday joy, but also to echo the values the credit union upholds. Our involvement in this festival, along with the Anah Shriners Feztival of Trees, is a testament to our unwavering dedication to enhancing the lives of those we are privileged to serve.”

Beyond corporate initiatives, Sebasticook Valley Federal Credit Union’s employees actively engaged in philanthropic endeavors. Demonstrating a collective commitment to social responsibility, staff members raised funds for the Campaign for Ending Hunger and other noteworthy charities. This grassroots effort exemplifies the credit union’s holistic approach to community involvement, ensuring that both institutional and individual contributions leave a lasting, positive impact across the Sebasticook Valley region.