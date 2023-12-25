A Presque Isle man’s woodworking hobby turned into a holiday display that has delighted generations for more than 50 years. Gordon Buzza has enjoyed working with wood since he was a kid. He and his wife, Charlene, moved to Presque Isle in 1969, and a couple of years later his hands itched to create something. He decided to try a Santa’s workshop scene.

He drew and crafted the first elf cutout from a photograph. Then he got more ambitious and wanted to add a figure that moved, and “Hammering Santa” was born. Now, people who remember the jolly display from their childhood bring their own children and grandchildren to absorb the holiday spirit.

“I just did it to make people happy,” Buzza said. “And I like Christmas.”

He made some of the figures from patterns, and others he drew himself based on photos. After sawing the cutouts, he painted them with bright colors, then created grooved blocks in which they stand.

Elves work on toys in this holiday scene at Gordon and Charlene Buzza’s Presque Isle home. Gordon Buzza crafted the figures out of wood. Credit: Paula Brewer / The Star-Herald

Santa’s arm, holding its painted hammer, moves thanks to a small barbecue motor, he said.

Buzza finished several of the elves, then over the years added a toy shop, reindeer and another elf that’s holding a saw.

This year he had a little help setting things up from the fourth generation of a local family. Tammy Scott called Buzza and told him her grandchildren would like to give him a hand.

Scott remembered when her dad, Dan Ladner, would take his daughters to see the workshop display. It was a special part of her childhood, and now she’s thrilled to be sharing the tradition with her own grandchildren, she said.

Buzza’s yard also includes a nativity scene, which he made about 30 years ago. There are cutouts of Mary, Joseph and Baby Jesus, along with animals and the three kings.

“Especially then, it was the only nativity scene I saw in town,” he said. “People sort of seem to forget why we have the holiday.”

He’s quick to point out he doesn’t have fancy, twinkling lights, but uses spotlights to illuminate the scenes. He prefers the simpler side of things.

The figures don’t require much maintenance other than occasional repairs or touch-ups, but weather can definitely throw a wrench into things.

High winds Monday and Tuesday knocked all the figures down, so Buzza had to set everything up again. In other years, he’s had to shovel snow out of the way to uncover them.

Buzza and his wife have three children and five grandchildren who’ve grown up with the holiday scenes. Over the years many people have stopped at the Buzza home to appreciate the figures — and not just at Christmastime.

“A lot of people will stop in the summer and ask me about them, and tell me how much they like them,” he said.

And for Buzza, sharing the holiday spirit with everyone who passes by is what pleases him the most.