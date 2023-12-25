A woman has been found guilty of killing a Pleasant Point woman, who was found dead with nearly 500 knife wounds last year.

The jury handed down the guilty verdict against Kallie Brackett, 38, of Perry following three days of deliberations after a three-week trial, according to CBS affiliate WABI.

But the judge declared a mistrial for Donnell Dana, 39, of Perry when the jury failed to reach a verdict against him, the TV station reported.

On April 21, 2022, a relative of Kimberly Neptune, 43, found Neptune’s body inside her Thunder Road home in Pleasant Point. Neptune’s body had been covered, and a subsequent autopsy determined she had been stabbed and cut nearly 500 times on her legs, stomach, neck and head.

Two days after her body was discovered, police ruled Neptune’s death a homicide, and Brackett and Dana were arrested the following week during a traffic stop on Route 190.

Brackett and Dana pleaded not guilty in July 2022.

In the days before the killing, Brackett had been heard publicly accusing Neptune of stealing money from her, according to a police affidavit.

Dana lived with Neptune briefly, sleeping on her couch, and later shared a child with Brackett, whom he described as the love of his life in an interview with police, according to the affidavit.