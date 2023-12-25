A woman died Sunday evening after she was hit by a car in South Portland.

Paula Mcauliffe, 71, of South Portland was crossing Cottage Road, near Red’s Dairy Freeze, about 5:06 p.m. when she was hit by a car, according to Shara Dee, a spokesperson for the city of South Portland.

Mcauliffe was taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland, where she succumbed to her injuries, Dee said early Monday morning.

The driver stopped after hitting Mcauliffe and is cooperating with police, said Dee, who noted that the preliminary investigation suggests no wrongdoing from the driver.

“This would be a tragic event any day, but especially on Christmas Eve. We are thinking about and wishing for peace for all those involved, especially Ms. Mcauliffe’s family and friends,” South Portland Police Chief Dan Ahern said in a Christmas morning statement.