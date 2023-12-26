Waldo County Technical Center’s culinary arts program welcomed students from Belfast’s Troy Howard Middle School for a gingerbread house making party last week. WCTC’s student center was festively decked out with bowls of colorful candy and icing for decorating, red and green aprons for students to wear, and a crackling fireplace video to complete the cozy scene.

Culinary students not only practiced their leadership skills by helping the younger students assemble and decorate gingerbread houses, they also made all of the gingerbread, rolled, cut, and cooked all the pieces, and made the royal icing that holds the houses together as well.

Reanna Boulay, the middle schoolers’ teacher arranged this party with WCTC’s culinary instructor, Jackie Boulay, who happens to be Reanna’s mother. This mother/daughter duo felt this event would help younger and older students make connections with each other. The time at WCTC peaked the middle schoolers’ interest for attending the tech center in years to come.