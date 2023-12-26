With the holiday season nearly over, Bangor is giving residents multiple ways to dispose of their holiday waste and real Christmas trees in the coming weeks.

Bangor residents can bring their natural trees to the public works department’s organic recycling yard at 530 Maine Ave., which is open every day from 7 a.m. to sunset, according to a notice from the city.

Bangor public works crews will also pick up natural Christmas trees that are left curbside from Tuesday, Jan. 2 through Friday, Jan. 12.

The trees the city gathers will be chipped and used as a mulch and erosion control throughout the city or sold as biomass.

Bangor residents can also drop off holiday waste they can’t fit into their standard trash collection at the city’s public works facility from Jan. 2 through Jan. 8. Drop off hours are from 7 a.m. through sunset.

The facility will have a dumpster for wrapping paper, bows, packing foam, natural or artificial wreaths and plastic, as well as a separate dumpster for recycling cardboard. Standard household trash, such as food, will not be accepted.