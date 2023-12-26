A Bangor restaurant lost power for several hours after a car hit a telephone pole outside the building on Tuesday morning.

The driver crashed into a telephone pole outside Seasons Grille and Lounge on Main Street after taking their eyes off the road, according to Sgt. Jason McAmbley, public information officer with the Bangor Police Department.

The driver, who was traveling outbound on Main Street toward Hampden, was uninjured in the crash and refused a ride to the hospital, McAmbley said. The driver was the only person in the vehicle and was wearing a seatbelt.

Seasons lost power while crews fixed the telephone pole, but the restaurant had its power restored by 2 p.m. on Tuesday, according to Trevor Lizotte, chef at Seasons.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash and no other property was damaged.