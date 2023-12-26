BANGOR — The Challenger Learning Center of Maine still has room in three public programs on Dec. 28-29. Challenger is running some of its best space mission simulations for the public before the new year. Families are able to register for a Moon mission, Apollo 13 mission, or an Exploration Lab mission. All three programs will take place in Challenger’s space mission simulation rooms. The webpage has a recommended age breakdown for the programs and all have tickets in the $10-$15 range. For more go to www.astronaut.org

Pre-registration is preferred, but Challenger will accept walk-up registrations until the programs are full. These programs are a great activity for the holiday week with friends and family. All programs will be performed in-person at Challenger’s center in Bangor.

Using space exploration as a theme and mission simulations as a vehicle, the Challenger Center for Space Science Education and its international network of more than 40 Challenger Learning Centers create positive educational experiences that raise students’ expectations of success. This fosters a long-term interest in STEM, and inspires students to pursue studies and careers in these areas.

In Maine, the Challenger Learning Center is located at 30 Venture Way in Bangor, and may be reached by calling Kirsten Hibbard, executive director, at 207-990-2900 ext.4 or logging onto www.astronaut.org.