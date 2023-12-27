BELFAST – Get ready to ring in the new year with the joyful evening of social connection and participatory social dancing with Belfast Flying Shoes on Friday, Jan. 5.

The fun begins at 6:30 p.m., with an easy-to-learn community dance. Lively music is provided by the All Comers Band, open to all ages, instruments and skill levels. Musicians practice at 6 p.m., tunes posted at belfastflyingshoes.org.

At 8 p.m., Chrissy Fowler calls a contra dance with Don & Cindy Roy that is intergenerational and chem-free, welcoming new dancers and experienced folks alike. Cindy & Don are steeped in the traditions that have been passed down from one generation to the next. In 2018, the Franco-American couple was awarded a National Heritage Fellowship by the National Endowment for the Arts. Their desire to share and foster community through music, including with the group Fiddle-icious, is a testimony to their commitment to keeping the heritage alive.

The First Church is at 8 Court Street in Belfast. Admission is $15-20 (or $1 kids, $2 adults for folks only participating in the community dance). Masks provided for those who wish to wear them. For info, First Friday FAQ, and BFS Community Care Policy, visit www.belfastflyingshoes.org or contact belfastflyingshoes@gmail.com. Additional support for First Fridays is provided by local business sponsors and contributors to the Belfast Flying Shoes Annual Appeal.

Belfast Flying Shoes was founded in 2005 with a mission to bolster the spirited dance and music community in Midcoast Maine. Among its many programs, the nonprofit offers school residencies and a weekly show on Belfast Community Radio/WBFY.