ELLSWORTH — Ellsworth Pride and Bar Harbor Pride are proud to present Curbside Queens, New England’s #1 Traveling Drag Show! Come see Curbside Queens perform “Glitter A-Go-Go” at The Grand on Friday, Jan. 12 from 7-9 p.m. Celebrate the New Year with a high energy spectacle of Queer joy and love. Sponsored by Fogtown Brewing Company. Proceeds of this event will support Ellsworth Pride and Bar Harbor Pride. Tickets are on sale now at boxofficeavenue.com: $20 for advance online ticket purchase or $25 at the door. Must be 18-plus to attend.

The Curbside Queens are known for their use of costumes, props, and immersive visuals to bring the audience into the magic of the show. They have entertained audiences all over New England since 2020 and are proud to bring this level of performance to Ellsworth for the first time! Featuring full production numbers with the cast and their team of backup dancers, as well as a special Burlesque performance, this is not a show to miss!

Performances by Cherry Lemonade, Bunny Wonderland, Chartreuse Money, Danielle Dior, Finn Gerring, Liza May, and Vivienne Obsidian!

“This is the first time we’ve ever partnered with Bar Harbor Pride. We’re so excited to bring The Queens to Hancock County, specifically Downtown Ellsworth, for this event!” says Carrie Kutny, Ellsworth Pride volunteer.

“Pride is something to celebrate all year,” says Rachel Yves, Ellsworth Pride volunteer. “We want to bring fun, color, laughs, and talent to Ellsworth for the local LGBTQ+ community to enjoy — especially in winter! Curbside Queens always put on a fantastic show! I’m so excited to see the show and be surrounded by the community again!”

For more information, visit heartofellsworth.org/pride or email Ellsworth Pride at ellsworthprideme@gmail.com and follow Ellsworth Pride on Instagram and Facebook for the latest updates about the festival and other Pride Month events.

Heart of Ellsworth is the fiduciary agent of Ellsworth Pride.