Power may be restored after last week’s storm, but some Mainers still don’t have a steady internet connection.

Spectrum said that most of the existing outages exist because the company had to wait for Central Maine Power to do its job first.

Spectrum said a lot of those areas were just cleared Sunday, which is why work is still underway to get internet back on for everyone.

Michael Penno, a Spectrum customer, said he didn’t get his internet back until Sunday night, nearly a week after the storm.

He said the outage couldn’t have come at a worse time as he’s trying to find a job.

“It was stressful, you know. You can’t do anything. No internet means no entertainment. No work can be done. No information anywhere except for what I could get from my phone, so it was driving me nuts,” Penno said.

He said Spectrum told him he would be credited for the time he didn’t have internet.

Spectrum said it’s making good progress on restoring internet connections.