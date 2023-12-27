CARIBOU, Maine — A Superior Court judge has ordered the owner of a burned home at 15 Prospect St., to remove all remaining debris by July 1, 2024, or else pay for the city to remove it.

Caribou officials sued John Barretto in April after declaring his house both a dangerous and nuisance property and hearing numerous complaints from neighbors. The home was one of many blighted properties downtown that city leaders and residents wanted to see cleaned up, but Barretto always contended he was trying to help his guests who were experiencing homelessness and substance use. The city condemned the home in Dec. 2022 after reporting numerous alleged safety violations.

Barretto’s house burned in September. Earlier this month, City Manager Penny Thompson argued in Superior Court that the property is still unsafe due to burned floorboards, nails, roof shingles and an open foundation that remain there. Barretto said he was bringing burned material to the landfill but needed more time.

Justice Stephen Nelson said Barretto will have until July 1 to finish that work. If he does not, the city can charge Barretto for their removal and disposal of his property.

Nelson said that the city presented credible evidence that the pile of materials at Barretto’s property is unsafe.

“In addition to nails and sharp material protruding from the debris pile, there is a partial open foundation. There is also a hazard to health due to the substantial risk of vermin,” Nelson wrote in his decision Dec. 18.

Prior to the court’s decision, Caribou city councilors received four bids for debris removal at 15 Prospect St. but opted to wait until the court’s decision before choosing a contractor.