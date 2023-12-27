A group of utility workers who came to Maine to help restore power after last week’s wind storm had gear stolen from their trucks.

The utility workers had parked their trucks at the Fairfield Inn and Suites on Anthony Avenue in Augusta, where they were spending the night, according to the Kennebec Journal.

They awoke Thursday to find wire, tools and other gear had been taken from their trucks, the Journal reported.

The stolen gear is estimated to be worth between $1,000 and $5,000, according to the newspaper.

The utility workers were contracted with Central Maine Power.

The theft remains under investigation, and police are releasing few details at this time.