The Holy Donut will expand into Brunswick next year.

The Holy Donut will move into the former Tim Horton’s on Pleasant Street in early 2024, according to The Times Record.

The new location will feature a drive-through, The Times Record reported.

Jeff Buckwater, the co-owner and president of The Holy Donut, said in a statement to The Times Record that the company is “thrilled” about the expansion and had been eyeing the location “for some time.”

The Holy Donut, which was founded in 2011, opened its first storefront in 2011 on Park Avenue in Portland. It now employs about 100 people, according to the newspaper.

The Holy Donut is known for its potato doughnuts and other extravagant recipes.